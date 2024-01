CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who attacked someone with a hammer during an attempted robbery on New Year’s Eve.

The assault happened on Reservoir Avenue in Cranston. Police said the suspect appears to be a man in his 60s and may be homeless.

Anyone who can identify him should contact the Detective Derik Braga by calling (401) 477-5220 or emailing DBraga@Cranstonpoliceri.com.

(Courtesy: Cranston Police Department)

(Courtesy: Cranston Police Department)

(Courtesy: Cranston Police Department)