Police searching for suspect in Cranston bank robbery

Courtesy: Cranston Police

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are looking to identify the man who they say robbed a bank in Cranston Thursday afternoon.

The man, according to police, entered the Citizens Bank on Plainfield Pike just after noon and presented a note to the teller demanding cash.

Police said he did not appear to have a weapon and left the bank on foot heading toward the intersection of Plainfield Pike and Route 295.

The suspect was wearing an all gray “baggy” sweatsuit and had a surgical mask covering his face. Police said he was also wearing a black “Champion” baseball cap and white sneakers with black lacing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Robert Santagata of the Cranston Police Department at (401) 477-5169.

