Police searching for naked man who confronted security guard, broke into Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say they’re searching for a man who was seen driving around Cranston in a red minivan while naked early Wednesday morning.

Cranston Police Major Todd Patalano tells 12 News the man was first spotted by a female security guard in a parking lot off Plainfield Pike around 1:30 a.m.

Patalano said the man was parked in the lot for quite some time before he drove toward the security guard.

It wasn’t until the man got out of his vehicle that she realized he was completely naked, according to Patalano.

Courtesy: Cranston Police Department

Courtesy: Cranston Police Department

Courtesy: Cranston Police Department

The guard immediately drove off, however, the man got back in his van and followed her out of the parking lot. Patalano said the woman called police, but responding officers weren’t able to track the man down.

A couple of hours later, a man was awakened by someone saying “hello” inside his Gray Coach Lane home, according to Patalano. He said the homeowner and his family were startled when they saw the naked man inside their house.

Patalano said the homeowner chased the man out of the house and watched as he drove off in his minivan.

Cranston police are searching for a man they say approached a woman in a parking lot on Plainfield Pike while NAKED, and later broke into a home off Scituate Ave — still naked.



He was scared off by the homeowner who was awoken by him saying hello. @wpri12 https://t.co/AAjTpLuTqu pic.twitter.com/MoRdnArkUp — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) December 22, 2021

Police have increased patrols across the city as they search for the suspect.

“The concern here is he may have been trying to commit a sex offense,” Patalano noted. “There’s no telling what people like this could do. It’s disturbing.”

Surveillance images of the suspect showed he has a large black and white tattoo across his shoulder blades.

“We believe if somebody takes a look at these photographs, they will be able to easily identify him,” Patalano said. “This is something that we think needs attention and we need help locating him.”

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Detective Lee Sohn at (401) 942-2211 ext. 5147.