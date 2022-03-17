WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Warwick teen who has been missing since Monday.

Aaliyah Charron-Abbott, 14, hasn’t been seen since she left her home around midnight on Monday, according to police.

Charron-Abbott has several ear and facial piercings, including one above her right eye. Her hair is also dyed red.

Police believe Charron-Abbott may be in the Coventry/West Warwick area.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact the Warwick Police Department by calling (401) 468-4200