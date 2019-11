WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a Warwick man who was last seen leaving Kent Hospital.

Richard Malis, 69, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. Police said he left the hospital on foot.

He was wearing a dark gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone who may know of Malis’ whereabouts should contact the Warwick Police Department at (401) 468-4352.