Police searching for missing North Kingstown man, 82

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 82-year-old man who’s been reported missing.

Police say Patrick Parsons, 82, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Ten Rod Road and is believed to be endangered.

He is described as being a white male who stands 6-feet, weighs around 230 pounds, and is bald with hazel eyes.

Police say he drives a red 2019 Toyota Rav 4 with an RI license plate SA33.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Kingstown police at (401) 294-3311.