Police searching for missing Cranston woman, 87
Courtesy of Cranston Police Department

CRANSTON (WPRI) — A search is underway after an elderly woman was reported missing Monday morning in Cranston.

Virginia Bunker, 87, moved last week from Vermont to Rhode Island to live with her daughter and police are concerned about her well-being.

Bunker was last seen leaving her Grand Avenue home between 8:30–9 a.m. Monday while wearing a puffy pink jacket.

Police say she stands 5-foot-4 and weighs around 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Bunker’s whereabouts should contact Cranston police (401) 942-2211.

