CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Cranston man who was reported missing Thursday morning.

Valentin Cruz-Rosario, 66, was last seen walking on Shortway Road around 11 a.m.

Police believe Cruz-Rosario is endangered.

Anyone who believes they know of Cruz-Rosario’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Cranston Police Department at (401) 942-2211.