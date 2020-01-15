Police searching for missing Cranston girl, 10

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Cranston are looking for the public’s help in tracking down a 10-year-old girl who’s been reported missing.

Jania McDuffie is believed to have run away from home and was last seen in the area of Pontiac Avenue near Beeckman Avenue, according to police.

McDuffie is described as a light-skinned Hispanic girl. Police say she was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a bulldog on the front and tight camouflage pants.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Anyone with information on McDuffie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cranston Police Department at (401) 942-2211.