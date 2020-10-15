Police searching for missing Coventry teen

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The Coventry Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they work to track down a teenager who’s been missing since Friday night.

Angel Severino, 15, reportedly left his home around 7 p.m. with all of his belongings, according to police.

Severino is a Hispanic male who’s 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds and has curly, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Severino’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Rich Pendola at (401) 822-9123 or rpendola@coventrypd.org.

