Police searching for man who stole 2 cars from West Warwick dealership

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing two vehicles over the weekend from a West Warwick car dealership.

The West Warwick Police Department posted two photos of the suspect on Facebook Tuesday.

Police said the suspect stole the vehicles on consecutive nights this past weekend from the Speedcraft Nissan/Acura dealership on Quaker Lane.

Both thefts occurred while the business was closed.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Detective Marcus Palazzo at (401) 615-8978 or inbox the West Warwick Police Department Facebook page.

