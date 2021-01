Courtesy: Cranston Police Department

Courtesy: Cranston Police Department

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for the man who robbed a bank in Cranston Thursday afternoon.

The man walked into the Santander Bank on Reservoir Avenue just before 2 p.m., according to police.

Police said he passed one of the bank tellers a note in which he demanded money. He then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Cranston Police Department at (401) 942-2211.