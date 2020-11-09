Police searching for man who robbed Coventry bank at knifepoint

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for the suspect seen on surveillance footage robbing a bank in Coventry late Monday morning.

The Coventry Police Department said a man wearing all black entered the Bank Newport on Centre of New England Blvd just after 11 a.m. and threatened the teller with a knife.

He then hopped into a white vehicle with dark, tinted windows and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with any information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact the Coventry Police Department at (401) 826-1100.