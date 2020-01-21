Police searching for man caught on camera stealing from Cranston resident’s car

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for the man who was caught on camera rifling through and stealing from a Cranston resident’s car.

Jimmy tells Eyewitness News he was getting ready for work Thursday morning when he realized his car had recently been gone through.

“It was a very unsettling feeling,” he said. “My center console was up, and I am a creature of habit, so it wasn’t like I’d do that.”

He then noticed his wallet and backpack were both missing.

When Jimmy and his wife reviewed their security footage, they saw someone rifling through his car and taking off with his belongings.

A police report obtained by Eyewitness News reveals Jimmy had left his car unlocked.

The police report said the thief took off with a set of prescription Blue Tooth wireless headphones, two Autocad workbooks and Jimmy’s driver’s license, two health insurance cards and all of his credit cards.

“It’s not more or less about the items that were in my car or any of that,” Jimmy said. “It’s more about how these things are happening.”

In the surveillance video, the suspect can be seen getting into a black SUV, which looks similar to a vehicle that had been reported stolen just a few blocks away, the police report said.

A neighbor also shared surveillance video with Eyewitness News from around the same time, which shows two people checking to see if their car doors were locked. When they realized they were, they took off in the same SUV.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Cranston Police Department at (401) 942-2211.