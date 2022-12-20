CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man believed to have stolen merchandise from several CVS pharmacies over the past few weeks.

The Cranston Police Department said the man walked inside the CVS on Atwood Avenue two weeks ago and started shoving various items in his backpack.

Police said the man then left the store without paying.

CVS told investigators the man has been involved in several incidents at other pharmacy locations across the state.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Santagata at (401) 477-5169 or rsantagata@cranstonpoliceri.com. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting CRANSTONPD to 847411.