Police searching for Cranston shrimp thief

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department)

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who made off with roughly $100 worth of shrimp from a Cranston grocery store earlier this month.

The woman, described as petite and in her 20s, stole the frozen shrimp from the Stop & Shop located on Atwood Avenue.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black shirt and red yoga pants. She drove off in a black SUV despite being confronted by the store’s loss-prevention.

Anyone who recognizes her should contact Detective Paul Duffy at (401) 477-5139.

Good afternoon Cranston…your assistance is needed!The Cranston Police Department is attempting to identify a female…

Posted by Cranston, RI Police Department on Monday, September 30, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams