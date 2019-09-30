Police searching for Cranston shrimp thief

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who made off with roughly $100 worth of shrimp from a Cranston grocery store earlier this month.

The woman, described as petite and in her 20s, stole the frozen shrimp from the Stop & Shop located on Atwood Avenue.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black shirt and red yoga pants. She drove off in a black SUV despite being confronted by the store’s loss-prevention.

Anyone who recognizes her should contact Detective Paul Duffy at (401) 477-5139.