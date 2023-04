CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 14-year-old autistic boy who went missing Friday afternoon.

Michael Thompson was last seen around 1 p.m. walking along Elmwood Avenue in Cranston. Police said he was walking toward Providence.

Thompson is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and pants.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact the Cranston Police Department at (401) 942-2211.