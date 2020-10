CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police in Cranston are searching for the person who reportedly vandalized the Auburn Library last week.

The Cranston Police Department posted a photo of the suspect on its Facebook page Monday.

The alleged vandalism occurred on Oct. 11 just before 7 p.m.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any additional information is asked to contact Detective Lee Sohn at lsohn@cranstonpoliceri.com or by phone at (401) 942-2211 ext. 5147.