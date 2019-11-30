Police search convicted child rapist Richard Gardner’s home on child pornography tip

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston and Rhode Island State Police are investigating child pornography allegations against convicted child rapist Richard Gardner, according to Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist.

Detectives and members of the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Gardner’s home on Friday morning after police received a tip that child pornography was being stored at the location and in Gardner’s possession.

Police seized a cellular phone, digital media storage device and documents from the home, which are currently being forensically analyzed.

Gardner has not been arrested or charged with a crime in relation to this ongoing investigation.

Gardner, 53, was convicted of sexually assaulting children in Warwick and Massachusetts in the late 1980s. He was released from prison last October.

Garnder sparked protests last year when he moved to Providence’s Washington Park neighborhood. He recently relocated to Cranston and registered his address with the local police on Nov. 1 as required by law.

Because Gardner’s case pre-dates Megan’s law, police are not permitted to notify the community or publicly disclose his address.