WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — One person is dead following a rollover crash on I-95 North in Warwick on Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. just north of the Route 4 onramp and brought traffic to a crawl on the highway.

State Police Lt. Simon Liu told 12 News, the passenger of a pickup truck was killed. The truck’s driver was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Liu said the truck is believed to have been involved in a road rage incident leading up to the crash and the driver will likely be charged.

The victim’s identity has not been released and the investigation is still ongoing.