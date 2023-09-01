WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — T.F. Green Airport is currently on lockdown as state and local police investigate a “possible threat.”

Warwick Police Chief Bradford Connor told 12 News: “We received a call of a possible threat at the airport. Multiple agencies are investigating now and conducting a search of the parking lots.”

The threat “appears to be unfounded at this time,” according to Rhode Island State Police Col. Darnell Weaver. He said troopers have set up a perimeter around the parking garage and a Warwick SWAT team is now clearing the garage.

“Preliminary, what we have is the call came into Warwick police about a potential suspect with a rifle,” Weaver said. “They responded to the area, it was isolated to the parking garage, not the actual terminal.”

Flights bound for T.F. Green are being diverted to other airports.

Images submitted by a 12 News viewer show increased security inside the terminal.

Police have the entrances blocked, telling people that the airport is closed.

Corey Welch/WPRI-TV

The R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) says all travel lanes heading toward T.F. Green on the airport connector are blocked off.

“We were actually trying to get out of our hotel, trying to get an Uber, but couldn’t. The roads blocked off from both ways, couldn’t get in,” said Robert Souza, who’s in town from Florida.

State police have also closed off Post Road near the Best Western on the south end of the airport. No vehicles or pedestrians are being let through.

“I couldn’t get off the Airport Connector to the airport, so I went onto Post Road and there are cops everywhere and just couldn’t get through,” Mary Lou Medeiros of Seekonk said. “Nobody knew what was going on initially, and there were two cops here and they said it was a security issue.”

Here’s the scene on the airport exit. “Airport is on security lockdown” signage, exits blocked off, traffic backed up. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/jygs5PJ1Vb — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) September 1, 2023

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as we work to learn more.