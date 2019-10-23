Police respond to serious crash in Cranston

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Police are investigating a serious crash in Cranston overnight.

Authorities responded to West Harry Street near the Providence border after a car traveling south on Route 10 crashed and flipped over on its roof.

Eyewitness News cameras captured police, rescue and fire crews on scene.

There is no official word from police as to what happened, or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you updates at 4:30 a.m. and on WPRI.com throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com