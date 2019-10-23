Police respond to serious crash in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Police are investigating a serious crash in Cranston overnight.

Authorities responded to West Harry Street near the Providence border after a car traveling south on Route 10 crashed and flipped over on its roof.

Eyewitness News cameras captured police, rescue and fire crews on scene.

There is no official word from police as to what happened, or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you updates at 4:30 a.m. and on WPRI.com throughout the day.