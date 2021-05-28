Police: Man stabbed during fight at Coventry restaurant

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a Coventry restaurant Friday night.

Officers were called to Twisted Pizza on Tiogue Avenue for reports of a possible stabbing around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the officers arrived to find a man suffering from several stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, however, police said his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

An investigation into the incident revealed two men got into an argument that ultimately turned physical. Police said one of the men produced a knife and repeatedly stabbed the other man with it.

A bystander that attempted to intervene was also injured, according to police.

12 News reached out to the manager of the restaurant for more information but they declined to comment.

It’s unclear at this time whether police have anyone in custody.

