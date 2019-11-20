Police release sketch of Warwick home invasion suspect

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Warwick are hoping the public can help them identify at least one of two suspects in a recent home invasion.

According to police, a pair of armed and masked suspects entered a home on Draper Avenue on Nov. 9 and subsequently got into a struggle with the residents, during which one of them lost his mask. Police said this allowed them to put together a composite sketch of that suspect, who they noted may have suffered an eye injury.

The sketched suspect is described as a man in his early 20s with a thin build and standing 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall. Police also said he was wearing an earring similar to those pictured below.

Police believe the home may have been targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brenton Groeneveld at (401) 468-4237 or brenton.groeneveld@warwickri.com, Detective Sokphannareth Chea at (401) 468-4240 or sokphannareth.chea@warwickri.com, or the main detective line: (401) 468-4233.