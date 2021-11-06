Police release photos of suspect wanted for armed theft of SUV

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police have released surveillance photos of a suspect they say stole a woman’s vehicle at knife point last week.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, just after 9 a.m., police were called to the parking lot of 1500 Bald Hill Road after a woman told them a man, armed with a knife, approached her and demanded the keys from her vehicle.

He then struck a witness with the vehicle in the parking lot before taking off.

The suspect is described as a white man with glasses, between 5′”3 and 5’9″has grayish brown hair, in his 20s-40s and a thin build.

He was seen wearing a dark jacket, a black or grey hat, blue jeans, and black sneakers. He also had a black bulky backpack that was covered by a trash bag.

The woman’s vehicle is a gray 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with Rhode Island registration XR-103.

Police believe the suspect was involved in a similar incident on Oct. 29, but he was wearing a different pair of shoes.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by members of the public.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect, or may know where the SUV is, is asked to call the Warwick Police Department at 468-4200.