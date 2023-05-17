CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Newly released bodycam footage shows the moments Cranston City Councilman Matthew Reilly was arrested for allegedly smoking crack cocaine.

The video shows Reilly, a Republican for Ward 6, passed out in a parked car. After being awoken by a responding officer, Reilly and the car were then searched.

In the footage, Reilly at first denied having any drugs in his car, but later admitted to purchasing $100 worth of crack cocaine the day prior.

“I just got back into this,” Reilly told the officer.

The large rock of crack was found in he center console of his car, according to officers on scene. Police said Narcan was not administered.

Reilly was put in an ambulance while police continue to search the car. He was then handcuffed and taken into police custody.

The councilman has been charged with possession of crack cocaine.

Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins announced Tuesday that Reilly resigned as chairman of the Cranston Republican Party “…to focus on personal and health matters.”

Hopkins confirmed Reilly is in treatment, adding that he wishes him “all the best.”

Reilly has not resigned from the Cranston City Council as of Wednesday.

