CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Newly-released body cam footage shows the moment officers arrested a Cranston man accused of peering into a woman’s bathroom using a drone.

Christopher Jones was taken into custody Friday after he admitted to flying the drone into his neighbor’s yard earlier in the week.

Stephanie Merola told 12 News she was preparing to take a shower when she heard a buzzing noise coming from outside.

Believing it to be coming from her pool, Merola went outside to investigate. That’s when she saw the drone hovering next to her bathroom window.

Merola said the drone moved quickly away from her as she approached it, but ended up hitting her hedges and falling to the ground. That’s when she grabbed it and disabled it by throwing it into her pool.

The entire ordeal has made Merola “sick to her stomach.”

“I have no peace of mind,” she said. “I’m disgusted and I feel violated.”

Merola is also worried for her 3-year-old daughter.

“She’s a little innocent girl who has no idea … that’s all that has been going through my mind,” Merola said. “I hope there is no footage of my daughter on that drone. I hope there’s no footage of any other little girl from this neighborhood on that camera.”

Cranston Police Major Todd Patalano confirmed Jones is a convicted sex offender, though his requirement to register ended in 2015.

In the body cam footage, Jones can be heard telling officers he’s ashamed and embarrassed.

“It was basically an invasion of privacy,” he said. “I had a drone and I actually flew it into my neighbor’s yard.”

Jones even said he had called out of work because he wanted to avoid the “walk of shame.”

“I was waiting for you guys to come pick me up,” he said.

Jones has been charged with video voyeurism. He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to return to court next month.