COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A number of stolen items including a vehicle and a firearm were seized from a suspect arrested overnight in Coventry.

According to Coventry police, an officer was searching the area of Greene Street around 1 a.m. Thursday for Sara Fogarty, 28, who was wanted in connection with an earlier break-in.

The officer spotted a black car fleeing the area, police said, and attempted to pull it over after learning its registration was suspended. The driver refused to stop, however, and a brief chase ensued.

Police said the vehicle stopped on Rawlinson Drive and a passenger got out and ran while the driver was detained and questioned.

With the assistance of a K-9 unit and West Warwick police, officers canvassed the area and eventually located Fogarty and took her into custody. A 9mm pistol and a number of stolen items were found in her possession, according to police.

Police said they later located a vehicle in the area of Rawlinson Drive that was allegedly stolen out of Johnston by Fogarty.

Fogarty was arraigned Thursday on charges of breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, receiving stolen goods, access to a computer for fraudulent purposes, possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, and obstruction of an officer in the execution of duty. Her bail was set at $20,000 with surety and she was ordered to undergo alcohol, substance abuse and mental health monitoring. She’s due back in court on Sept. 19 for a status conference.

