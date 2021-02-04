Police: Quincy woman leads officers on low-speed chase in truck stolen from Boston Fire Academy

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Quincy woman after she was spotted driving a stolen Boston Fire Department pickup truck through Coventry, according to Coventry Police Chief Frederick Heise.

Heise said the police department received several calls Thursday evening about the pickup truck, which was being driven down Tiogue Avenue on one of its rims.

Officers attempted to pull the truck over, however the driver refused to stop and led them of a low-speed chase through several nearby communities.

Heise said the chase went through West Warwick, onto the highway and ultimately ended on a dead end neighborhood in East Greenwich.

The driver, identified as Alina Dunham, 20, was taken into custody after parking in a private driveway. Heise said the truck Dunham was driving had been reported stolen from the Boston Fire Department Training Academy earlier in the day.

Dunham is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, reckless driving, eluding police, obstructing an officer and operating on a suspended license. She’s also charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest following an incident at Coventry Police Headquarters.

Heise said alcohol did not appear to be a factor and the chase never exceeded the speed limit.