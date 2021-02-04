Police: Quincy woman leads officers on low-speed chase in truck stolen from Boston Fire Academy

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coventry Police Cruiser_161641

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Quincy woman after she was spotted driving a stolen Boston Fire Department pickup truck through Coventry, according to Coventry Police Chief Frederick Heise.

Heise said the police department received several calls Thursday evening about the pickup truck, which was being driven down Tiogue Avenue on one of its rims.

Officers attempted to pull the truck over, however the driver refused to stop and led them of a low-speed chase through several nearby communities.

Heise said the chase went through West Warwick, onto the highway and ultimately ended on a dead end neighborhood in East Greenwich.

The driver, identified as Alina Dunham, 20, was taken into custody after parking in a private driveway. Heise said the truck Dunham was driving had been reported stolen from the Boston Fire Department Training Academy earlier in the day.

Dunham is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, reckless driving, eluding police, obstructing an officer and operating on a suspended license. She’s also charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest following an incident at Coventry Police Headquarters.

Heise said alcohol did not appear to be a factor and the chase never exceeded the speed limit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/28/2020: Eli Sherman & Dr. Pablo Rodriguez

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community