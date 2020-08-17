Police: Providence firefighter charged with DUI after crashing into fire hydrant, fleeing scene

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence firefighter is facing criminal charges after a motorcycle accident early Sunday morning.

Joseph Bouchard, 39, of Cranston, was riding on his motorcycle when he struck a fire hydrant on Natick Avenue and then fled the scene.

Police responded to the scene shortly after midnight and located an injured female victim. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said the female was on the back of Bouchard’s motorcycle before he fled the scene with a damaged motorcycle, leaving the woman behind.

Police say investigators were able to track Bouchard back to his home due to evidence left at the scene. Upon arrival, they found he sustained serious injuries. He was taken into custody and then transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

Bouchard was arraigned on two felony charges including duty to stop in accident resulting in injury and driving so as to endanger resulting in physical injury.

He was also charged with a misdemeanor for a DUI, first offense, and was cited for leaving the scene of an accident with damage to highway fixture and leaving a lane of travel.

Bouchard’s next court date is at 3rd District Court on Aug. 25 for the DUI charge. He also has a PAC court date on Nov. 16 at the 6th District Court for the two felonies.