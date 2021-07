WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A person who was pulled from the water in Warwick Wednesday afternoon has died, according to police.

Police said officers responded to Melborne Road around 4 p.m. for reports of a possible drowning.

When officers arrived they found an unresponsive female. She was rushed to Kent Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police do not believe her death is suspicious and are not identifying her at this time.

The cause of her death remains under investigation.