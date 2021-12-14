Police patrol Warwick Vets after reports of social media threat

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Reports of a concerning post on social media have led to an increased police presence Tuesday at Warwick Veterans Memorial Middle School.

In a message to the school community, Superintendent Lynn Dambruch said police are investigating the anonymous threat, which was reportedly sent out to at least one other school.

“Out of an abundance of caution we are taking additional measures to ensure the safety of our students,” Dambruch wrote.

Warwick police said while they “take any school threat seriously,” there’s currently no evidence to support any danger to students and teachers.

Students or parents with additional information are asked to speak to school administrators or the police.