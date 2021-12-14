Police patrol Warwick Vets after reports of social media threat

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Reports of a concerning post on social media have led to an increased police presence Tuesday at Warwick Veterans Memorial Middle School.

In a message to the school community, Superintendent Lynn Dambruch said police are investigating the anonymous threat, which was reportedly sent out to at least one other school.

“Out of an abundance of caution we are taking additional measures to ensure the safety of our students,” Dambruch wrote.

Warwick police said while they “take any school threat seriously,” there’s currently no evidence to support any danger to students and teachers.

Students or parents with additional information are asked to speak to school administrators or the police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community