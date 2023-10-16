WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after online threats were made against two Warwick middle schools Monday afternoon.

Warwick Police Chief Bradford Connor said investigators were made aware of the threats — which were directed at Winman and Veterans middle schools — just before 1 p.m.

Both schools were placed on “restrictive movement” as a result, meaning students were ordered to remain in their classrooms.

Connor said after-school activities were canceled and officers conducted an organized dismissal of students.

Though the threats do not appear to be credible, investigators are still working to figure out who’s behind them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Warwick detectives at (401) 468-4200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the Warwick PD app or by texting “WARWICKPD” to 847411.