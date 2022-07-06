WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket police officer accused of unjustifiably shooting a teenager while off-duty is set to stand trial.

Daniel Dolan, 39, rejected a plea deal from the state Wednesday morning that would’ve had him serve five years in prison with the remainder of the sentence suspended.

Dolan was charged with three counts of felony assault following the June 2021 incident in West Greenwich. Rhode Island State Police said he pulled his badge and gun on a vehicle in an effort to stop it, then fired a shot when the driver took off.

The driver, an 18-year-old boy, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. He was in the car with two friends and later told police they drove off since they didn’t believe Dolan, who was in plain clothes and driving his personal pickup truck, was a real officer.

An investigation led by the attorney general’s office found the shooting was not justified.

The victims were in court Wednesday with their families. Outside court, they called Dolan’s rejection of the plea deal a “foolish decision.”

Dolan is currently suspended without pay from the Pawtucket Police Department.

He’s due back in court on Sept. 6.

Watch: Frye hearing for Daniel Dolan