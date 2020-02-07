Police: Off-duty officer crashed into trooper’s cruiser

RI State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-95 in Warwick (WPRI)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ An off-duty Providence police officer was behind the wheel of a vehicle that slammed into a Rhode Island State Police cruiser Tuesday night, injuring the trooper and two K9s inside, Eyewitness News has learned.

Rhode Island State Police confirm that the officer had lost control of the vehicle and ended up crashing into Trooper Dan O’Neil’s cruiser, which was pulled over near the Airport Connector on I-95 North.

The resulting crash injured everyone involved, including K9s Ruby and Koda, who were in the backseat of O’Neil’s cruiser. O’Neil and both K9s are expected to be OK.

Police have not identified the off-duty officer involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by both the Rhode Island State Police and the Providence Police Department.

In addition, a spokesperson for Providence Police tells Eyewitness News its Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct a separate investigation.