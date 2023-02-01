WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Warwick man accused of breaking into five restaurants in less than a week.

George Andrews, 52, was taken into custody Wednesday after he was pulled over for driving an unregistered vehicle and having a suspended license.

Police believe Andrews broke into Gel’s Kitchen, PB&Js, Sunnyside Restaurant, Demo’s Pizza Factory and California Taco Shop earlier this month.

In at least three of the incidents, the restaurant owners claim Andrews stole cash from their registers.

Andrews has been charged with five counts of breaking and entering and driving on a suspended license.