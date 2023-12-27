WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Seekonk man Tuesday night after he stole nearly $2,400 worth of alcohol from a Warwick liquor store.

Kyronne Williams, 38, has been charged with two counts of larceny for stealing from Haxton Liquors twice within a week.

Kyronne Williams (Courtesy: Warwick Police Department)

Williams was taken into custody outside The Savory Grape in East Greenwich, where he drove after stealing from Haxton Liquors, according to investigators.

Police said Williams stole more than $2,000 of alcohol from Bald Hill Road liquor store last week as well.

Jessica Granatiero, founder of The Savory Grape, tells 12 News Williams has also stolen more than $4,000 in alcohol from her store since June, which is when she first noticed liquor was unexplainably going missing.

“We’re very diligent about our inventory management control,” she said. “We’d look hour-by-hour, minute-by-minute at surveillance footage to see if we could find when the products were taken.”

The surveillance footage showed a man, later identified as Williams, walking around the store filling a shopping cart with bottles of alcohol.

“We were able to see him put the items from his cart into his duffle bag and walk right out the door,” she said.

His most expensive heist at the East Greenwich liquor store happened last week, when Grantiero said he walked out with more than $2,200 worth of alcohol.

Granatiero said she called the police immediately after being warned by the owner of Haxton Liquors that their store had been hit once again.

“I let them know the suspect was down the road and there’s a possibility he might come to our store,” she explained.

Surveillance footage from inside The Savory Grape captured the moment officers chased Williams out of the store and into the parking lot, where he was arrested.

Williams was charged with two counts of larceny over $1,500 for stealing from Haxton Liquors and was ordered held without bail as a probation violator. He is expected to face additional charges as the investigation continues.