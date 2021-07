WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ One person was rushed to the hospital following a crash in Warwick Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Maine Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard around 3:30 p.m.

There’s debris across all lanes of Jefferson Blvd, including this headlight that made its way on the sidewalk across the street. pic.twitter.com/anLrrMhTRa — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) July 21, 2021

It appears an SUV and motorcycle collided in the intersection, though it’s unclear what caused the crash.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police confirmed. It’s unclear whether the driver of the SUV was injured.