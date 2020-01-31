Police: Missing West Warwick woman may be immobilized

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for an elderly West Warwick woman who has been missing for weeks.

The West Warwick Police Department reports that Victoria Zarlenga, 88, has not been in contact with most of her family members for more than a month.

Zarlenga is 4’08” with short, white hair. Police said Zarlenga is extremely frail and could possibly be immobile and in need of immediate medical attention.

Police believe she may be traveling from various locations with her adult daughter in a 2016 Subaru with Rhode Island registration VZ-15.

Anyone with information on where whereabouts should contact West Warwick Police at (401) 821-4323.