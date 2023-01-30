WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who stole large saws from two Warwick hardware stores earlier this month.

The man was caught on camera placing the DeWalt Miter Saw boxes into a shopping cart and wheeling them out of the Lowe’s Home Improvement stores without paying.

Police said the man loaded the stolen saws into a red SUV before taking off.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Warwick Police Detective Christian Vargas at (401) 468-4260 or christian.vargas@warwickri.gov.