WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing a large number of packages from the UPS facility in Warwick over the weekend.

The Warwick Police Department said the man walked into the UPS facility on Plan Way just after 6 p.m. Sunday and loaded several packages onto a warehouse dolly.

The man then left the building with the packages, according to police.

The suspect is described as being white with a medium build and appears to have a tattoo of an anchor on his right arm. He was seen inside the building wearing what appears to be a brown UPS shirt, but was later spotted outside the building wearing a white T-shirt.

In both cases, the suspect was wearing a black baseball hat with a yellow logo.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Patrick McGaffigan at (401) 468-4253 or Detective Sergeant Gregory Johnson at (401) 468-4261.