CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen on surveillance footage stealing an American flag from Cranston City Hall.

Cranston Police Maj. Todd Patalano said the man took the flag Thursday morning and also vandalized City Hall.

The man was last seen walking down Julia Street toward Legion Way.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Bob Lindsay at (401) 477- 5142 or Detective Al Imondi at (401) 477-5039.

(Courtesy: Cranston Police Department)

