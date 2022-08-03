CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed and shot Wednesday evening.

Cranston Police Maj. Todd Patalano tells 12 News the man was first stabbed in Providence on Pocasset Avenue.

The victim then wandered over the city line into Cranston, where Patalano said he was shot outside of a Dyer Avenue convenience store.

The man was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, though the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Patalano said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.