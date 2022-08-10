WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a suspect wanted for robbing and assaulting a disabled man in West Warwick last week.

Nelson Justiniano De Jesus, 54, was taken into custody Sunday morning after investigators connected him to the crime.

Officers responded to a local elderly housing development Friday afternoon for reports of an armed robbery.

The 65-year-old victim told investigators he had opened his apartment door after he heard someone knocking on it.

That someone was De Jesus, according to police, who threatened the double amputee with a large knife.

Police said De Jesus demanded the victim give him money, but threw him to the ground before he could react.

De Jesus then made his way into the apartment, leaving the wheelchair-bound victim on the floor.

Police said De Jesus took a small amount of cash and the man’s cell phone. But before he could leave, police said the victim attempted to stop him from the ground.

De Jesus assaulted the victim again before running out of the apartment, according to police.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries in the altercation.

De Jesus has been charged with first-degree robbery and assault on a severely impaired/disabled person. He was arraigned Tuesday and ordered held without bail at the ACI.