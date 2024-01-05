WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have a man in custody accused of robbing a Warwick bank at gunpoint and then causing a crash while trying to evade capture, according to authorities.

Warwick Police Chief Bradford Connor tells 12 News officers responded to the TD Bank on West Shore Road following reports of an armed robbery.

Connor said the suspect was seen speeding down Warwick Avenue and onto Airport Road. Officers were attempting to catch up to the suspect when he crashed into an oncoming car at the intersection of Post and Airport roads.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody. The driver and passengers of the vehicle that he hit were transported to the hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.