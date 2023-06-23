CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a man after he was reportedly caught peering into a Cranston woman’s bathroom using a drone.

Cranston Police Major Todd Patalano said officers responded to the woman’s Midland Road home Wednesday night.

The woman told officers she was preparing to take a shower when she heard a buzzing noise coming from outside.

Believing it to be coming from her pool, Patalano said the woman went out into her backyard to investigate. That is when she saw the drone hovering next to her bathroom window.

When the woman approached the drone, Patalano said it moved quickly away from her. The drone ended up hitting a branch and falling to the ground, according to Patalano, which is when the woman grabbed it and disabled it by throwing it into her pool.

The drone was eventually traced back to Christopher Jones, who Patalano said is a convicted sex offender.

Patalano said Jones admitted to flying the drone and was taken into custody Friday. He’s been charged with one count of video voyeurism.