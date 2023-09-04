WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a West Warwick man accused of dumping hundreds of hypodermic needles and syringes underneath the Arctic Majestic Gazebo over the weekend.

(Courtesy: West Warwick Police Department)

William Otte, 56, was taken into custody Sunday afternoon and charged with one count of vandalism.

Investigators believe Otte scattered the uncapped needles and syringes under the gazebo overnight Sunday.

Officers not only found the needles and syringes Sunday morning, but also noticed writing in bar soap that appeared to be “illogical and fragmented,” according to police.

Police contacted a biohazard mitigation company to clean the gazebo and dispose of the needles and syringes.

Otte is currently being held at the ACI as a probation violator pending his arraignment on Sept. 5.