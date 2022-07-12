CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man was taken into custody Tuesday night after crashing his car and jumping into a local pond to avoid being apprehended, according to police.

Cranston Police Chief Col. Michael Winquist said officers were looking to arrest Yohinni Tetreault, 25, Tuesday evening after he refused to pull over for a Cranston officer a few days ago.

The police chief said the officers pulled up to Tetreault’s Elmwood Avenue home in an unmarked police cruiser around 5 p.m.

Yohinni Tetreault (Courtesy: Cranston Police Department)

The officers watched as Tetreault pulled out of his driveway and took off a few minutes after their arrival. Winquist said the officers followed Tetreault’s vehicle for a few minutes before asking a nearby officer in a marked police cruiser to try and pull him over.

Tetreault once again refused to stop, according to the police chief, but lost control of his vehicle on Lakeside Drive while attempting to speed through a sharp curve.

Winquist said Tetreault crashed his car head on into another vehicle that was rounding the corner, seriously injuring both the driver and the passenger. His vehicle then veered off and hit a parked car before coming to stop.

Tetreault got out of the car and took off running, according to Winquist. The police chief said Tetreault ran through the woods and thick brush before hopping into Fenner Pond.

He was able to avoid being captured for about an hour by “periodically submerging himself in the murky water and hiding among reeds inside the pond,” according to Winquist.

Officers eventually arrested Tetreault after pulling him out of the water. Winquist said Tetreault “violently resisted” arrest by assaulting two officers and attempting to disarm two others by pulling on their holstered firearms.

Once subdued, the police chief said Tetreault was transported to Kent Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Tetreault, who was wanted on four court warrants, is facing a slew of charges, including four counts of simple assault, resisting arrest, duty to stop in an accident resulting in personal injury, reckless driving, eluding police and driving on a suspended license.

He was also charged with possession of more than 2 ounces of marijuana after Winquist said officers found a large quantity of the drug inside his vehicle.