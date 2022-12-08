WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who, alongside a dog, broke into and stole from a Warwick bar over the summer.

The man and “his canine companion” broke into the tiki bar at the Tri-City Elks on West Shore Road in late August, according to police.

Police said the man stole “an amount of liquor” before leaving the bar.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or dog is asked to contact Warwick Police Detective Randy Bell at (401) 468-4249 or randy.bell@warwickri.com.