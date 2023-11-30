CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A father and son are in custody after an incident at a home on Pontiac Avenue Thursday evening.

Cranston police say the son allegedly hit the father. The father then allegedly went to get a gun.

According to police, the father has a previous armed robbery conviction and was illegally possessing a rifle.

Colonel Michael J. Winquist told 12 News the men were taken into custody peacefully.

The father is facing charges for possessing a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime. The son is facing domestic assault charges.